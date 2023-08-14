Apple TV+ lands new docuseries featuring legendary football champion Lionel Messi’s MLS move to play for Inter Miami CF

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced a new untitled six-part documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi, the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world, as he makes his debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer.

After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Messi recently made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can watch Messi take the pitch with Inter Miami CF on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app.

Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, this series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch attempts to lead his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as “Messi Mania” crisscrosses the continent.

“I couldn’t be happier coming to Miami and joining such an amazing group of people and organization,” said Messi. “I’m joining with the desire to compete, win and help the club continue to grow. I also think we’re going to really enjoy ourselves, have a good time and that very special things are going to happen.”

The currently untitled documentary event is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Scott Boggins (“The Circus,” “24/7”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment, and produced in association with Major League Soccer.

The newly announced docuseries joins the previously announced documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, tracking the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his sensational career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

This series provides rare and unique access before, during and after the monumental feat of becoming a legendary champion, from Qatar’s training grounds to the chaos of press junkets to the quiet contemplation of Messi’s private room, the series highlights a thrilling mash-up of the public and private worlds of the planet’s top living athlete as well as that of his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage to Qatar. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage, along with the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career. The docuseries charts the dramatic path of his first match with the Argentina national football team, to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016, and ultimately the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote in early June of the pending deal:

[This is] multiple times bigger than David Beckham joining LA Galaxy in 2007. (As part of his deal, Beckham received the option to purchase an MLS expansion team for $25 million after he finished his playing career, which he did: Inter Miami.)

Messi to Inter Miami [will] be an immeasurable boon to MLS, Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, football (soccer) in America, and, of course, Inter Miami (currently dead last in the MLS Eastern Conference; funnily enough, the same spot LA Galaxy currently occupies in the Western Conference. It seems as if all of the stars are somehow aligned).

