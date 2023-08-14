Some iPhone 14 and 14 Pro users say their batteries are running down unexpectedly quickly

Some iPhone 14 and 14 Pro users are complaining that their batteries are losing power unexpectedly quickly, and that they are aging more quickly than batteries in previous iPhone models.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

Some users say they have already lost 15 per cent or more of their capacity after less than a year of owning the phone. Joanna Stern, a personal technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, said that her phone had already reached 88 per cent battery capacity. She said that she had been told by the Apple Store that her heavy use of the iPhone meant that it had already hit 450 charge cycles – which would represent heavy use of the kind that Apple says can reduce the iPhone’s battery life. Ms Stern was not alone in her complaint: on Twitter, a number of posts in response to hers and others suggested that other users were surprised by how quickly their battery’s capacity had declined. But others still indicated they were seeing performance in line with previous years, and so it is difficult to know whether there is a problem with this generation’s iPhones more generally.

MacDailyNews Take: On your iPhone (and iPad), “Battery Health” includes information on maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability.

‎

Maximum battery capacity measures the device battery capacity relative to when it was new. A battery will have lower capacity as the battery chemically ages which may result in fewer hours of usage between charges. Depending upon the length of time between when the iPhone was made and when it is activated, your battery capacity may show as slightly less than 100%.

‎

A normal battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions.

‎

Check your battery health in Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging.

