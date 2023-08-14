Meta’s X wannabe Threads unravels

According to Similiarweb measurements, daily user numbers at X rival Threads, from Meta Platforms, has fallen by nearly 80 percent in just over three weeks.
The online analytics company said daily active users on Android mobile devices dropped from 49mn to 11mn. Although figures for Apple’s iOS mobile platform were not included in the analysis, the data provides insight into the challenges involved in creating a rival app to Twitter [recte X].
Across all platforms, Threads acquired 100mn users in five days, a feat that took Twitter 5.4 years to achieve. Critical to its ability to do so was the fact that Instagram, also owned by Meta, was able to leverage its existing audience of 1.4bn to help sign users up to Threads. But the number of people using the app has been in steady decline ever since, with daily active users on Android hovering between 11mn and 12mn over the past seven days. Twitter usage on the same platform has been largely unaffected by the launch of Threads.
X Corp, as Twitter is now known following Elon Musk’s rebrand, had between 107mn and 109mn daily active Android users in the week that followed the launch of Meta’s text based rival. Over the past week that number has ranged from 108mn to 114mn.
MacDailyNews Take: Users of one type of social network do not necessarily translate into user of another. Most users of social networks also do not want to be censored, shadow-banned, tracked, manipulated, fed official narratives, or to have their data abused, be limited to mobile, etc. It’s wholly unsurprising, given its provenance, that Threads is looking like nothing more than a flash in the pan.
8 Comments
Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro exposed the powerful entities trying to censor so-called “misinformation” and dictate what media is “safe” for advertising in the first episode of his new YouTube series, “Facts.”
In the episode, released Saturday on YouTube, Shapiro explains how the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), which represents 90% of “global marketing communications,” and the World Economic Forum are behind a large-scale effort
“There’s a group of people who control what you are allowed to see, the news you read, the videos you watch, the posts you engage with. You haven’t heard of them. You don’t know their names, but they determine through methods, both direct and indirect, whether you are allowed to be exposed to particular messages. Their decisions can bankrupt companies, silence voices, and fundamentally shift cultural norms,” Shapiro explains.
Correct.
FT makes change to style guide to benefit text-to-speech software – Feb. 4, 2022
The Financial Times has made a small but significant change to its style guide. The abbreviation of millions is now ‘mn’ instead of ‘m’. One of the main reasons is to benefit text-to-speech software, which reads out the ‘m’ as metres instead of millions, confusing visually impaired readers. It also comes into line with our style for billion (bn) and trillion (tn).
https://aboutus.ft.com/press_release/ft-makes-change-to-style-guide
Momentum is a hard thing to alter. Just like Google failed to impact Facebook’s success because of the network effect FB had already garnered – i.e. it’s very difficult to get folks to switch to another platform when all their friends are on the old one – and now FB/Threads is experiencing the same thing with Twitter.
But Threads also shot itself in the foot by not providing a web client right off the bat. Most content creators on twitter use a keyboard/mouse to do so. Who would want to to do so in any quantity using a smartphone on-screen keyboard?
But it’s not really doom-and-gloom for Threads. It’s providing an alternative outlet to those disenchanted with Elon/twitter.
Social media is the scum of the earth and Mark Zuckerberg is trash. Couldn’t be happier.
The same goes for Elon and his toxic hell stew of hate at Twitter/X (or whatever the f**k he is calling it this week).