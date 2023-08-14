Meta’s X wannabe Threads unravels

According to Similiarweb measurements, daily user numbers at X rival Threads, from Meta Platforms, has fallen by nearly 80 percent in just over three weeks.

The online analytics company said daily active users on Android mobile devices dropped from 49mn to 11mn. Although figures for Apple’s iOS mobile platform were not included in the analysis, the data provides insight into the challenges involved in creating a rival app to Twitter [recte X]. Across all platforms, Threads acquired 100mn users in five days, a feat that took Twitter 5.4 years to achieve. Critical to its ability to do so was the fact that Instagram, also owned by Meta, was able to leverage its existing audience of 1.4bn to help sign users up to Threads. But the number of people using the app has been in steady decline ever since, with daily active users on Android hovering between 11mn and 12mn over the past seven days. Twitter usage on the same platform has been largely unaffected by the launch of Threads. X Corp, as Twitter is now known following Elon Musk’s rebrand, had between 107mn and 109mn daily active Android users in the week that followed the launch of Meta’s text based rival. Over the past week that number has ranged from 108mn to 114mn.

MacDailyNews Take: Users of one type of social network do not necessarily translate into user of another. Most users of social networks also do not want to be censored, shadow-banned, tracked, manipulated, fed official narratives, or to have their data abused, be limited to mobile, etc. It’s wholly unsurprising, given its provenance, that Threads is looking like nothing more than a flash in the pan.

