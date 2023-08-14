Ford taps former Apple exec Stern to shepherd autonomous driving business

Ford Motor Company on Monday named former Apple executive Peter Stern as the president of its newly-formed integrated services unit to help build its autonomous driving business.

Stern previously oversaw Apple TV+, iCloud, and Apple News+, will focus at Ford on integrating hardware, software and services across Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro.

Reuters:

Ford is looking to intensify its focus on connected vehicles, as the auto industry leans more towards subscription-based revenue from highly complex cars and trucks, though some scepticism remains around self-driving technology. “The basis for differentiation is shifting from the vehicles alone to the integration of hardware, software and services,” Stern said. Stern starts work at Ford on Monday and will report to CEO Jim Farley.

MacDailyNews Note: Early this year it was reported that Apple was reorganizing its services unit and Stern’s responsibilities were to be be split into three separate divisions.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.