Apple’s VP of Services Peter Stern to depart

Apple’s vice president of services, Peter Stern, has informed colleagues that he is leaving the company, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing a source close to the executive.
Stern, who joined the iPhone maker from Time Warner Cable in 2016, will leave at the end of the month, according to the report.
A prominent media executive, Stern oversaw an expansion of Apple’s paid subscription businesses, particularly its television offering, Apple TV+.
The services business features News+, Fitness+ and iCloud+, among other subscription services, a key focus for Apple…
The Insider report said Apple is reorganizing its services unit and Stern’s responsibilities will be split into three separate divisions.
MacDailyNews Take: Happy reorg, Apple!
And, by the way, we hear this is still coming:
Hearing from a little birdie that Apple is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform. pic.twitter.com/tfbt7JyMLs
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) August 4, 2022
1 Comment
There is no way that I would ever sign up for an ad supported service. If I’m paying for a service then I expect no ads. The quickest way to loose me as a customer is to put ads in the content I want to watch.