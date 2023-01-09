Apple’s VP of Services Peter Stern to depart

Apple’s vice president of services, Peter Stern, has informed colleagues that he is leaving the company, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing a source close to the executive.

Apple TV+

Reuters:

Stern, who joined the iPhone maker from Time Warner Cable in 2016, will leave at the end of the month, according to the report.

A prominent media executive, Stern oversaw an expansion of Apple’s paid subscription businesses, particularly its television offering, Apple TV+.

The services business features News+, Fitness+ and iCloud+, among other subscription services, a key focus for Apple…

The Insider report said Apple is reorganizing its services unit and Stern’s responsibilities will be split into three separate divisions.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy reorg, Apple!

And, by the way, we hear this is still coming:

  1. There is no way that I would ever sign up for an ad supported service. If I’m paying for a service then I expect no ads. The quickest way to loose me as a customer is to put ads in the content I want to watch.

    Reply

