Apple’s VP of Services Peter Stern to depart

Apple’s vice president of services, Peter Stern, has informed colleagues that he is leaving the company, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing a source close to the executive.

Reuters:

Stern, who joined the iPhone maker from Time Warner Cable in 2016, will leave at the end of the month, according to the report.

A prominent media executive, Stern oversaw an expansion of Apple’s paid subscription businesses, particularly its television offering, Apple TV+.

The services business features News+, Fitness+ and iCloud+, among other subscription services, a key focus for Apple…

The Insider report said Apple is reorganizing its services unit and Stern’s responsibilities will be split into three separate divisions.