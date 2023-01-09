Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone on this day 16 years ago

16 years ago (gack!), Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the revolutionary (Jobs was actually underselling something this time) iPhone – it’s an “iPod with touch controls, a phone, and a breakthrough internet communications device” – on January 9, 2007.
“It’s not just the bestselling gadget ever created: It’s probably the most influential one, too,” Wired wrote in a 2018 retrospective of the first decade of the iPhone. “Its influence goes far beyond other phones — the infrastructure that made the iPhone also enabled drones, smart-home gadgets, wearables and self-driving cars.”
“Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything,” Jobs, dressed in his signature black mock turtleneck, boasted at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco.
Jobs, who died in October 2011 after a long battle with cancer, delivered on the drama.
“These are not three separate devices,” he warned. “These are one device. And we’re calling it the iPhone.”
MacDailyNews Take: And, five years before that – over 20 years ago, omg! – our very own SteveJack eerily predicted the iPhone: Is Apple building ‘The Device?’ – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, December 10, 2002
On this day, the world changed!
Well done Steve.
The best product presentation ever by any CEO!