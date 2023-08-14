Apple M3 Ultra to be powered by up to 32 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores

Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman has leaked Apple’s M3 Mac road map, including the specs of Apple’s M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra chips, along with which new Mac models are in the pipeline.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

M3: Specifications: eight CPU cores (four performance and four efficiency) and 10 GPU cores.

Macs that will use the chip: Base MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac. (The next iPad Pro will get the M3 as well.) M3 Pro: • Base configuration: 12 CPU cores (six performance and six efficiency) and 18 GPU cores.

• Top configuration: 14 CPU cores (eight performance and six efficiency) and 20 GPU cores.

• Macs: 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini. M3 Max: • Base configuration: 16 CPU cores (12 performance and four efficiency) and 32 GPU cores.

• Top configuration: 16 CPU cores (12 performance and four efficiency) and 40 GPU cores.

vMacs: 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio. M3 Ultra: • Base configuration: 32 CPU cores (24 performance and eight efficiency) and 64 GPU cores.

• Top configuration: 32 CPU cores (24 performance and eight efficiency) and 80 GPU cores.

• Macs: Mac Studio and Mac Pro (if Apple continues making those).

MacDailyNews Take: The first M3 Macs, which will be based on the 3-nanometer production process developed by TSMC, should arrive with weeks; in October. Gurman reports that M3 Pro and M3 Max Macs will arrive next year and M3 Ultra chip will come the end of 2024, at the earliest.

