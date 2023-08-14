Apple preps seminal ‘Apple Watch X’ for smartwatch’s 10th anniversary

While Apple did launch the impressive and highly coveted Apple Watch Ultra last year, 2023 will once again be a year of minor changes to Apple Watch, beyond a rather significant processor upgrade. But, the company is working on a tenth anniversary smartwatch, “Apple Watch X,” likely to come in 2025.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple is set to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 lineup alongside the latest iPhone at an event that’s currently scheduled for Sept. 12. The new watches will remain the same size as current models — at 41 and 45 millimeters (or 49 millimeters for the Ultra). The most noticeable differences will be faster processors and fresh colors. The design has remained largely the same since the Series 4 launched in 2018 — aside from the Ultra model. But that’s poised to change. Apple is planning a “Watch X” model to mark the device’s 10-year anniversary, and it promises to be the biggest overhaul yet. (The category was unveiled in 2014 and released the following year, so Apple is planning to launch Watch X either in 2024 or 2025.)

MacDailyNews Yake: The original Apple Watch’s launch date was April 24, 2015. (Hopefully, whenever they launch “Apple Watch X,” they’ll have some stock on hand to sell this time; they ridiculously did not have any for months after the first launch).

With the X model, Apple designers are working on a thinner watch case and have explored changing the way bands are attached to the device. Even bigger changes are coming as well: a microLED display that tops the color and clarity of the current OLED screens, as well as a technology for monitoring blood pressure.

MacDailyNews Take: We look forward to the hoi polloi calling it “Apple Watch Ex” instead of “Apple Watch Ten” for many years to come!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.