The young listen to Apple Music, the old watch Apple TV+

Apple Music and Apple TV+ are two of the most popular Apple services. They are both used by a significant number of Apple owners, but their usage varies by age group.

Apple Music is more popular among younger customers, with over 40% of Apple owners in the 18-44 age group using the service. However, its usage also peaks among the 35-44 age group, at 54%. This suggests that Apple Music is a popular choice for tech-savvy consumers of all ages.

Apple TV+ is used by a slightly smaller percentage of Apple owners, but its usage is more consistent across age groups. About one-third of Apple owners in all age groups use the service, with usage ranging from 21% to 43%. This suggests that Apple TV+ is a complementary service that is used by customers of all ages.

Apple Music and Apple TV+ Use by Age

(percent of customers in each age group using each service, twelve months ended March 2023



The difference in usage patterns between Apple Music and Apple TV+ can be explained by the different nature of the two services. Streaming music services are typically more competitive, with a wider variety of options available. This means that customers are more likely to switch between different streaming music services. Streaming video services, on the other hand, are less competitive, and customers are more likely to subscribe to multiple services. This explains why Apple TV+ is used by a smaller percentage of Apple owners, but its usage is more consistent across age groups.

Overall, Apple Music and Apple TV+ are both popular Apple services that are used by a significant number of Apple owners. However, their usage clearly varies by age group, with Apple Music being more popular among younger customers and Apple TV+ being more popular among older customers.

