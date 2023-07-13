Apple bans knockoff of Threads, Meta’s Twitter knockoff, from App Store

Apple has pulled a knockoff of Meta’s Threads knockoff of Twitter called “Threads for Insta,” and all other apps from developer SocialKit LTD, which Apple has now suspended, from its App Store.

Kevin Hurler for Gizmodo:

TechCrunch reported that Threads for Insta became one of the App Store’s most downloaded apps, having topped the charts in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, France, Spain, and the Netherlands this week. Meta’s actual version of Threads is not yet available in the EU due to regulatory concerns, potentially explaining the popularity of the knockoff in those respective countries—users were likely duped into believing it was the legitimate Threads app or a way to access it. The app was created by the Israel-based SocialKit LTD, and was a content generator that used AI to generate posts, though its not clear what these posts look like or what platforms the app will develop them for. Apple also pulled all apps by SocialKit LTD, and suspended the company from publishing on the App Store.

