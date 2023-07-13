Apple introduces Tap to Pay on iPhone in the U.K.

Apple today announced businesses across the United Kingdom can now accept in-person contactless payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone. The new capability will empower millions of merchants, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available for payment platforms and app developers in the U.K. to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment acceptance option to their business customers. Revolut and Tyl by NatWest are the first payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their U.K. business customers, with Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and Zettle by PayPal coming soon. Tap to Pay on iPhone will also roll out to Apple Store locations in the U.K. in the coming weeks.

“We’ve seen Tap to Pay on iPhone transform the checkout experience for so many different types of businesses, and we’re thrilled to now support merchants across the U.K. by offering an easy, secure, and private way to accept contactless payments using the power, security, and convenience of iPhone, with no additional hardware needed,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, in a statement. “Small and medium-sized businesses have long played a vital role in the U.K. economy, and alongside payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for U.K. businesses to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business.”

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can unlock contactless payment acceptance through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later device running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. No additional hardware is needed to accept contactless payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone, so businesses in the U.K. can accept payments from wherever they do business. Apple Pay is already accepted at more than 99 percent of U.K. retailers, and with this new capability, virtually every business, big or small, can use Tap to Pay on iPhone at checkout.

Privacy is fundamental in the design and development across all of Apple’s payment features. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, customers’ payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All transactions made using Tap to Pay on iPhone are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and as with Apple Pay, Apple doesn’t know what is being purchased or who is buying it.

Apple is working closely with leading payment platforms and app developers across the payments and commerce industry to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone in the U.K. Tap to Pay on iPhone complements and enhances the robust suite of payment and commerce tools that payment platforms and app developers provide to their merchant customers to help them run and grow their businesses. Tap to Pay on iPhone will work with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa.

“We are excited to be among the first to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to businesses of all sizes in the U.K. Our goal is to give our customers products and services that allow them to accept payments in a secure and convenient manner,” said Alex Codina, Revolut’s general manager of Merchant Acquiring, in a statement. “With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we expect to see all kinds of businesses — from freelancers and sole traders to retail shops and barbershops, food stands, and more — quickly start accepting contactless payments with only an iPhone.”

“Customers now expect the convenience and wider choice of using contactless payments to make seamless and secure purchases wherever they shop,” said Mark Brant, NatWest’s chief payments officer, in a statement. “Equally, entrepreneurs and businesses are always looking for ways to streamline their operations, boost sales, and connect with their customers regardless of location, all while benefiting from tech to make their own sales experience seamless. And aspiring entrepreneurs just need a good business idea and an iPhone to start getting paid — enabling a whole new wave of opportunities. Tap to Pay on iPhone within the NatWest Tap to Pay app enables us to meet all of these needs and put contactless payments into the pockets of businesses, optimising the in-person payment experience for all.”

MacDailyNews Note: Tap to Pay on iPhone is available to participating payment platforms and their app developer partners to leverage in their software development kits (SDKs) now. More information can be found on the Apple Developer website.

