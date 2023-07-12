Apple releases macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 public betas

Apple first revealed iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 at WWDC23. Developer betas of these operating systems have been available to Apple Developer Program members since then.

While Apple has made developer betas free for everyone this year, many users have avoided installing them because the initial builds can be unstable and may even brick devices. Fortunately, Apple also has a public beta program, which allows users to test prerelease versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10.

MacDailyNews Take: Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software. Since Apple TV purchases and data are stored in the cloud, there’s no need to back up your Apple TV. Install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical. We strongly recommend installing on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac.

To install the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 public betas on your compatible devices, join the Apple public beta program here.

