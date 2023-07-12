Check out the new Apple Watch Heart Rate app in watchOS 10

The Heart Rate app on Apple Watch is getting a redesign with watchOS 10, and it’s not just a facelift. The new app includes a neat new capability that allows users to see their heart rate trends over time.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

• When launching the Heart Rate app, you’ll see the new heart icon in a shadow as your watch reads your current pulse • When it pops up you’ll see the heart icon pulsing to the rhythm of your current heart rate – the new capability means you get to visualize your heartbeat in real time

– The UI takes up the whole screen and features a neat ripple effect as each heartbeat pulses • Swipe or scroll down to see

– Your daily heart rate range

– Resting rate

– Walking rate

– Workout rate(s)

MacDailyNews Take: Lookin’ great! Check out all of the screenshots of the new Apple Watch Heart Rate app in watchOS 10 in the full article here.

