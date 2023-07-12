Apple increases size of its ‘Apple Car’ autonomous vehicle test-driving team

Apple has once again increased the size of its autonomous vehicle (AV) “Project Titan” test-driving team. In May, macReports reported that the team had been reduced to 145 drivers, down from 201 in March. This was the first time in two years that Apple had decreased the size of its testing team, and it was a significant cut. However, according to the California DMV, the team now numbers 152 drivers, meaning that Apple has added seven new drivers in recent months.

Stacey Butler for macReports:

Meanwhile, Apple’s fleet size has remained steady since March at 66 test vehicles. Other notable changes in California’s AV scene include the addition of another manufacturer licensed to deploy driverless vehicles, Mercedes. In June, Mercedes became only the fourth manufacturer licensed to have a driverless vehicle on the road. The other three, Nuro, Cruise and Waymo, have been licensed since 2021. Apple has still not applied for a driverless permit. Since April, Apple has had one more collision: On May 11, 2023, One of Apple’s Lexus test vehicles was rear-ended while stopped at a stop sign.

MacDailyNews Take: Project Titan lives!

