Apple TV+ shows get 51 Emmy award nominations

The third — and, perhaps, final season — of “Ted Lasso” earned Apple TV+ 21 of its 51 total Emmy nominations for the 2023 edition of the television awards staple.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

The nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards have been announced, with Apple TV+ overall earning one fewer than last year — but “Ted Lasso” gaining one more. The third and final season of the hit comedy picked up awards across the whole range of categories, from acting to writing and directing as well as acting. In drama series, Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters” is nominated for categories including lead actress, writing, and directing. The nominations were announced live today in a presentation by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma. They take place as the Writers’ Guild of America strike continues, and Scherma expressed the Television Academy’s wish that the situation be resolved soon.

MacDailyNews Note: The Emmy Award winners are set to be announced during a live broadcast on Fox on September 18th.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.