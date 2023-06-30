Apple again hits $3 trillion in market value

Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Friday rose $2.81 (+1.48%) to hit $192.40, putting the world’s most valuable company’s market value above $3 trillion for the first time since the company first achieved the feat during trading on January 3, 2022.
Apple went public on December 12, 1980 at $22.00 per share. The stock has split five times since the IPO, so on a split-adjusted basis the IPO share price was $.10.
Apple’s first march from $2 trillion to $3 trillion in market value took about 16 months as its stock roared higher, leading a group of megacap technology companies that benefited as people relied heavily on tech during the often irrational and prolonged overreactions in many countries to COVID-19.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple market value currently stands at $3.026 trillion.
