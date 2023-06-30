Nielsen: Apple TV+ viewers watched 1.24 billion minutes worth of ‘Ted Lasso’ in season finale week

The Apple TV+ Emmy-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” has topped a billion minutes of viewing for the first time on Nielsen’s charts.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

The season three (and potential series) finale of Ted Lasso delivered record streaming numbers for Apple TV+. Viewers watched 1.24 billion minutes’ worth of the Emmy-winning comedy for the week of May 29-June 4 — the first time any show on Apple’s streaming service has topped a billion minutes. The season three finale, released May 31, accounted for 529 million of those minutes (about 42.5 percent of the total), which Nielsen says is the highest weekly total for a single episode of Ted Lasso. Since it premiered in August 2020, Ted Lasso has drawn more than 25 billion minutes of viewing in the United States, per Nielsen. Through June 4, the season two finale was the biggest single episode at 960 million minutes — a total that the season three closer seems likely to pass, given that it got more than halfway there in a single week.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes another reason why the chance is high that more Ted Lasso is coming in the future.

