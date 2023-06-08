Apple drops major hint of ‘Ted Lasso’ spinoff

This week, Apple TV tweeted a picture of “Ted Lasso” characters Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Nathan “Nate the Great” Shelley (Nick Mohammed) in the AFC Richmond locker room with a simple sentence: “Smells like potential.”

Last week, Hunt did an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Reddit. In response to a question about a fourth season of “Ted Lasso” or a potential spinoff, Hunt replied, “We don’t know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc.”

In the first – and, potentially, only – three seasons of “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

MacDailyNews Take: Smells like a spinoff*!

Looks like they’re going to rely on the strength of the characters to drive “Ted Lasso” (or a newly-named series, “AFC Richmnond,” perhaps?) without “Ted Lasso” himself, or with reduced work for Sudeikis where we check in with him from time to time as he bonds with his son (season 3 set the stage for that, moving Ted into a noticeably lesser role).

Spinoffs like this have worked in TV history (think “Fraiser,” “Melrose Place,” and “Better Call Saul”) and so have series that continued without their lead actors (“Spin City,” “Downton Abbey,” “Two And A Half Men).

*or a continuation sans titular character

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.