Apple plans 900,000-square-foot first phase for North Carolina campus

In April 2021, Apple announced plans to open a new campus in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. The company will spend over $1 billion on the campus, eventually employing 3,000 software engineers and machine learning employees.

Lauren Ohnesorge for Triangle Business Journal:

Site plans obtained by the Triangle Business Journal show the first phase of the huge project includes a 41-acre development with six buildings and a parking garage. The plans, filed with Wake County, show there will be more than 700,000 square feet of office space, 190,000 square feet of accessory space and close to 3,000 parking spaces.

What’s not clear from some of the highly-redacted documents is when those buildings could go vertical at the site along Louis Stephens Drive and Little Drive just north of Highway 540.

The new documents show the largest of the six buildings will be for office use and total 241,899 square feet. The plans do not appear to include a construction timeline but mention that a permit will be required for grading work to begin…

The other two office buildings will total just over 230,000 square feet. The plans list three accessory buildings with sizes of 142,500 square feet, 12,300 square feet and just under 36,000 square feet.

The three office buildings and the largest accessory buildings have listed heights of 73 feet each – about 6-7 stories. The other accessory buildings have listed heights of 43 and 24 feet.

The plans list the max building height as 120 feet.