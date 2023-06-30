Apple TV+ unveils first look at the highly anticipated return of ambitious ‘Invasion’ series

Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and a gripping first look at season two of its ambitious series “Invasion,” which will return globally on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Citadel”), and executive produced by Boat Rocker, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. “Invasion” will debut with the first episode of its ten episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023, on Apple TV+.

The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the return of ‘Invasion’ on Apple TV+,” said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg. “It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

The first season of “Invasion” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Since its premiere, the series has been praised as a “must-watch,” an “expertly crafted sci-fi series” and a “gorgeously filmed global thriller.” “Invasion” has also been hailed for its “fantastical, action-packed plot,” its “grand scale” and for its ability to be both “gripping and refreshingly patient.” Star Farahani was also lauded as a “standout star” and a “force on screen.”

In addition to series creators Kinberg and Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O’Connell Marsh serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 369 wins and 1,478 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait for “Invasion” to return (despite what seems to have been a blatant Sam Neill bait and switch)!

Here’s the official season one trailer:

MacDailyNews Notke: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

