Apple files plans to build 2.7 million square-foot office building project in Wake County, North Carolina

In the latest development for Apple moving to the Research Triangle in North Carolina, new records show Apple filed an application with Wake County to build office buildings off Louis Stephens Drive in Morrisville.

WTVD-TV:

The proposed project would cover 2.7 million square feet with office buildings a parking deck and accessory buildings. This new step in the development puts the growth of the town into perspective for Mayor TJ Cawley. He says his town is working to keep up with the growth that he expects to exceed 47,000 in the coming years. They are working on more apartments, and more amenities.

MacDailyNews Take: In April 2021, Apple announced plans to open a new campus in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. The company will spend over $1 billion on the campus, eventually employing 3,000 software engineers and machine learning employees.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.