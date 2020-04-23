The COVID-19 data is clear: Stop the panic and end the total isolation

“The tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be entering the containment phase. Tens of thousands of Americans have died, and Americans are now desperate for sensible policymakers who have the courage to ignore the panic and rely on facts,” Dr. Scott W. Atlas writes for The Hill. “Leaders must examine accumulated data to see what has actually happened, rather than keep emphasizing hypothetical projections; combine that empirical evidence with fundamental principles of biology established for decades; and then thoughtfully restore the country to function.”
Dr. Scott W. Atlas for The Hill:
Five key facts are being ignored by those calling for continuing the near-total lockdown.
• Fact 1: The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.
• Fact 2: Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding.
• Fact 3: Vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem.
• Fact 4: People are dying because other medical care is not getting done due to hypothetical projections.
• Fact 5: We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.
The appropriate policy, based on fundamental biology and the evidence already in hand, is to institute a more focused strategy… Strictly protect the known vulnerable, self-isolate the mildly sick and open most workplaces and small businesses with some prudent large-group precautions. This would allow the essential socializing to generate immunity among those with minimal risk of serious consequence, while saving lives, preventing overcrowding of hospitals and limiting the enormous harms compounded by continued total isolation. Let’s stop underemphasizing empirical evidence while instead doubling down on hypothetical models. Facts matter.
MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, given the lack of data, the known results of the Spanish Flu, and the dire early models, the COVID-19 panic was to be expected. As we learn more, some of that panicky feeling has blessedly subsided.
If the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t shine a klieg light on the dysfunction of American media, nothing does. You’ve got headlines blaring “Lockdown Until a Vaccine is Found” right next to “We’ve Destroyed Our Economy Based on Bad Models” all the while, in the real world, Sweden – which did not impose a lockdown – is said to be with weeks of reaching “herd immunity,” yet we do not have good data from Sweden or anywhere else on the extent of COVID infection and recovery (and hopefully long-lasting) immunity to the virus.
“Sweden’s government has advocated working from home if at all possible and to avoid nonessential travel and social contact with the elderly. Meanwhile, restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs have been offering seated table service only, and gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned. Yet schools for under 16-year-olds have remained open and life has generally carried on as before, just at a quieter pace,” CNBC reports.
Even experts in Sweden warn that it’s too early to draw conclusions, but given the huge economic damage caused by strict lockdowns, the Swedish approach has drawn considerable interest around the world.
“Sweden’s COVID-19 strategy may ultimately result in a smaller — albeit historically deep — economic contraction than the rest of Europe is now facing, according to HSBC Global Research economist James Pomeroy,” Bloomberg reports. “Pomeroy pointed to some Swedish characteristics that may be helping the country deal with the current crisis. More than half of Swedish households are single-person, making social distancing easier to carry out. More people work from home than anywhere else in Europe, and everyone has access to fast Internet, which helps large chunks of the workforce stay productive away from the office.”
So, we don’t yet have enough data and the data we do have contain too many variables (the makeup of typical households in Sweden are quite different than in Italy, for example), to know what the right course of action is, but one thing is for sure, a functioning economy is necessary and if it is destroyed, it’ll be a helluva lot worse that anything COVID-19 seems capable of doing. Yes, the cure can be worse than the disease. We’ll have to take baby steps to restart the economy, ready to adjust on-the-fly wherever hotspots appear, and we’ll have to take necessary precautions to avoid transmission (masks, hand-washing, social distancing, etc.) until a vaccine is found.
See also:
• Apple CEO Cook joins President Trump’s committee on reopening American economy – April 15, 2020
• Apple CEO Tim Cook joins California’s business recovery task force – April 17, 2020
Obviously, the sooner we can find out the COVID-19 infection rates in populations (massive, widespread antibody testing – which is easier said than done) and if immunity is attained by those who’ve recovered and, if yes, how long immunity lasts are three very important pieces of knowledge as we try to get to an effective vaccine without irrevocably damaging the economy. A severe economic disruption will very likely provoke the immeasurable costs of widespread unemployment, social isolation, and increased mental health issues, suicide rates, bankruptcies, civil unrest, crime, and war.
The comment is referring to all of the unknowns right now. Because there has been insufficient testing, we don’t really know how bad the problem is here in the US. Official numbers show that about 844,000 confirmed cases exist, with about 47,000 deaths (both may be under-reported). That is a mortality rate of roughly 5.5%. So until we get a better handle on the actual spread of this virus, we risk making it far worse than it already is. 5% is a pretty big number, for my comfort level.
ALL numbers and percentages are wrong at present. No-one knows the true number of infections of COVID-19, but you can exercise free will by either being careful or going out and becoming a statistic.
Nor do we know the number of deaths. The basic mortality rate is a fraction for which we only have estimates of either the numerator or denominator. Based on testing data from the few areas where there have been reasonable sampling of both active virus and antibodies, the best guess seems to be 0.5 to 1.0% (which was also the best guess when I quoted that number here in February).
If 50% of Americans catch the virus, that could still be a million deaths.
Most of the comments here are sheer fantasy. The main article is well out of the mainstream of scientific opinion. We need to get out of lockdown, certainly, but mass fatalities have their own economic effects.
In reality, it doesn’t matter if the % is 0.1 or 0.3 or some other %. The nature of novel viruses is that humans don’t have immunity and therefore, left to it’s own devices, the virus will grow exponentially.
Say the infections double every three days. For a 100 million population, the final 9 days before peak will see ~87.5 million infections. Even at 0.1% CFR would indicate ~87,500 deaths in a very short period, not to mention the even greater % that would require hospitalisation.
Is that is acceptable to society?
Lets get one thing straight here, the statistic we should be looking at is the % requiring hospitalisation, not CFR.
Currently that % is quite high.
If we let the virus go wild, the last 9 days of the virus would see ~87.5% infections. This would mean some days later a very high number of people would require hospitalisation.
Is this acceptable to our society?
Those numbers came from the web site created by John Hopkins University at:
https://systems.jhu.edu/research/public-health/ncov/
Granted, the numbers may be underreported, but these numbers represent officially confirmed cases and deaths. So the math is pretty simple, the rest is speculation.
There is little evidence that the infection rate is decreasing. As more tests are being conducted, more people are being found to be infected. CA which has a good ratio of 15:1 tests vs confirmed cases is beginning to trend up again. All that means is that as the availability of testing increases, more of the infected are being found.
Open up the state now and we will be back to square one.
Herd immunity for a disease this infectious requires that 80% of the population catch it and recover (with measles it is about 95%). That equals 264 million Americans. At even a 0.5% mortality, that is 1.3 million deaths.
I don’t think that is either political or economic good policy.
You don’t know the rate of infection for COVID-19. Nobody does, which renders your comment moot.
We know that the infection rate is much higher than seasonal flu (even if we don’t know the exact number) which means that the threshold for herd immunity is also much higher.
Actually, there have been several studies around the world, suggesting current infection rates of roughly 5% to 10%. Which is somewhat short of the 60% to 80% needed.
If what has been said about the Spanish Flu and other similar events is true — that the second wave was 3-4 times as deadly as the first — then we are being very shortsighted by opening up too quickly. I, for one, have some health issues, and would prefer to stay home and live rather than relying on data points which seem to care more about economics than lives.
“A severe economic disruption will very likely provoke the immeasurable costs of widespread unemployment, social isolation, and increased mental health issues, suicide rates, bankruptcies, civil unrest, crime, and war.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook is a prominent member of both President Trump’s committee on reopening American economy and California’s business recovery task force.
That’s true in all disasters… which is exactly what a pandemic is.
