Apple CEO Tim Cook joins California’s business recovery task force

California Govenor Gavin Newsom plans to lean on Tim Cook, Tom Steyer, Janet Yellen, Bob Iger and others as he prepares to reopen California’s economy after the extended COVID-19 shutdown. The California task force will meet twice a month through 2020.

Yasmin Khorram for CNBC:

Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, who launched an expensive unsuccessful presidential campaign, will co-chair a task force in California that will focus on getting the economy up and running again.

The panel, announced on Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will be composed of more than 70 members including former Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Steyer’s co-chair will be Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary, a former senior advisor to Hilary Clinton…

Newsom has declined to give a timeline for when stay-at-home orders would be lifted, it currently extends through May 3 statewide and longer in places like Los Angeles which has an order in effect until May 15.