Apple Music head Oliver Schusser takes over top post at Beats

Apple is changing Beats’ leadership. Longtime president Luke Wood is exiting on April 30th and veteran Apple exec Oliver Schusser, who heads up Apple Music and International Content, is taking over.

David Carnoy for CNET:

Apple hasn’t publicly announced the leadership change, but Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, told Apple employees about the transition via email in recent weeks. A Beats spokesperson confirmed to CNET that Schusser will lead Beats after Wood’s departure on April 30. Schusser will also continue to run Apple Music and International Content, reporting to Cue.

The move has been in the works for a while, Cue said in his note to employees: “In the last year, Luke Wood told me about his desire to do something new. I appreciated the heads up so that it allowed us to plan for this transition.”

Schusser has been with Apple for over 15 years, building up Apple’s international content operations before also taking the reins at Apple Music.