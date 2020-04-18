Marriage via FaceTime now legal in New York State

New York State now permits marriage ceremonies via FaceTime and other videoconferencing platforms. Yes, now we can add weddings to the list of things that can be done virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, along with business meetings, dinner parties, dating, schooling, concerts, cabinet meetings, etc. as people try to be productive despite stay-at-home rules.

Stephen Shankland for CNET:

“We are today signing an executive order allowing people to get their marriage licenses remotely and also allowing clerks to perform ceremonies over video,” said Melissa DeRosa, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during a press conference Saturday. “Video marriage ceremonies — there’s now no excuse when the question comes up,” Cuomo quipped. NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020 The pandemic has disrupted our existence in countless ways, but life goes on despite the hardships. Videoconferencing tools like Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Skype, Apple Facetime and Microsoft Teams have surged in use as people have signed on for business, school and personal connections.

MacDailyNews Take: Marriage via FaceTime? Those are going to be some wedding nights. 😉