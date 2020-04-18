Apple explains how to make your own face shield

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has shared instructions for how to make your own face shield while warning that, “These manufacturing instructions should only be used by an expert. Manufacturing the face shields requires professional level expertise in manufacturing and design, and should only be done by professional engineers or machinists in a factory environment.”

After warning of potential issues that may arise during manufacturing, Apple even offer downloadable design files here which include:

• 2D cut files available

– DXF

– PDF

• Manufacturing drawings available

– Face shield – PDF

– Forehand band – PDF

– Silicone strap – PDF

• Instructions available

– This document – PDF

– Assembly – PDF

MacDailyNews Take: Samsung, no doubt grateful for the time saved reverse-engineering this one, is likely quite thankful for Apple’s instruction.