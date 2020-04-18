Apple explains how to make your own face shield

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has shared instructions for how to make your own face shield while warning that, “These manufacturing instructions should only be used by an expert. Manufacturing the face shields requires professional level expertise in manufacturing and design, and should only be done by professional engineers or machinists in a factory environment.”
After warning of potential issues that may arise during manufacturing, Apple even offer downloadable design files here which include:
• 2D cut files available
– DXF
– PDF
• Manufacturing drawings available
– Face shield – PDF
– Forehand band – PDF
– Silicone strap – PDF
• Instructions available
– This document – PDF
– Assembly – PDF
MacDailyNews Take: Samsung, no doubt grateful for the time saved reverse-engineering this one, is likely quite thankful for Apple’s instruction.
In this one instance, I’m sure Apple would be happy to see Samsung follow their lead.
On the other hand, South Korea probably doesn’t need this, because they have a functioning national government, with a leader who focused on fighting this issue directly rather than stroking his ego and profiting personally and politically at the expense of thousands of human lives.
Too. Much. CNN. And too much MSDNC.
Communist China, a corrupt World Health Organization, a broken and biased U.S. media, and overreacting Lib morons (Newsom, Cuomo, etc.) caused a global recession, perhaps depression:
In mid-March state and local officials painted a doomsday scenario for Californians, telling them that if they did not “shelter in place” 25 million (yes, million) Californians would be infected with coronavirus within two months, 5 million of which would require hospitalization. With the state having only 90,000 hospital beds total, clearly any scenario involving the need for 5 million hospital beds would be catastrophic.
Having heard that, Californians willingly (for the most part) went along with orders to shelter in place and to practice social distancing.
As of 3 p.m. April 18 there were 30,439 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 1,139 deaths, making those projections absurdly inaccurate. At the same time, 1.6 million Californians had filed for unemployment as of March 31.
Pushback against the orders has started up and down the state. Holding signs saying “We will not accept your new normal,” “Give me liberty or give me death,” and “Open Cali Now,” and shouting “Newsom must go,” protesters rallied along Pacific Coast Highway.
In many other states, especially those with intractable, power-drunk Democrat governors, pushback has also begun and will only grow until sanity is restored.
Last Sunday, my part of Texas was under a tornado warning. Everyone in the area went to a safe place and nobody was killed. Everyone thanked the Weather Service for saving lives.
Californians were also warned. Everyone went to a safe place and remarkably few died. Some of the survivors now want to blame the government for saving their lives.
You call that pushback. I call it being an ungrateful fool.
.