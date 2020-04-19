Hands-on videos: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now available to order on apple.com and begins arriving to customers next week. It brings a whole new level of versatility and capability to iPad Pro, and is the best way to experience the new trackpad support introduced in iPadOS 13.4.
Apple’s new keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the beautiful Multi-Touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable design features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience, whether working on a lap or on a desk. The click-anywhere trackpad of Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for fluid navigation, easy cursor control, and precise adjustments. With USB-C pass-through charging, Magic Keyboard keeps the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories, including external drives and displays. And for added security, when Magic Keyboard is attached and closed, the iPad Pro microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised.
Apple’s new keyboard takes full advantage of the distinct experience of iPadOS. As users move their finger across the built-in trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever having to lift their hand. Trackpad support in iPadOS is designed to work great with apps customers use every day. Writing and editing text is effortless in Pages and Notes, working with multiple objects in Keynote is easier than ever before, and the added levels of precision make building and organizing even the largest spreadsheets in Numbers more simple.
The keyboard is designed to work with the new iPad Pro, and is also compatible with the previous generation iPad Pro models. Magic Keyboard, along with Apple Pencil, are the perfect pro accessories for the most advanced iPad Pro ever with fast and powerful performance, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner, pro cameras, pro performance and pro audio enabling pro workflows that push the limits of what iPad can do.
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online, as noted by MacRumors.
MacDailyNews Note: The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US. The Magic Keyboard will begin arriving to customers this week and will be available in select Apple Stores and also through select Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary).
The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is $299 or the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.
A heavy lawnmower with wings.
neutered macbook. seriously.. what is the point of this? until the ipad runs macOS this is just another thing for people with too much money to waste their time with…
You really should learn to think. It will help you sound less, uninformed.
You sound like a moron with a Ford F-150 pickup complaining about a Ford Mustang. From your perspective if you can’t pick up a couch and put it in the truck bed, the Mustang is just something for people with too much money.
The truth is that the iPad is the perfect computer for a large part of the computer buying public. Maybe even the majority of the computer buying public. You are so sure that since it doesn’t meet your needs it must be useless to everyone. It’s clear you have no idea what it can and cannot do whatsoever.
The iPad has proven that people don’t need the conventional OS and UI that everyone is accustomed to. It is more than possible to be more focused and productive on an iPad than you can be with Windows, MacOS or LINUX. New people are adopting iPad as their main computer every day. Microsoft is developing Windows X and has recently announced Surface Pro X, which together offer a very iPad like experience. Microsoft sees the future and they plan on not being late this time.
The first “Mac” that runs on an A-chip will be an iPad Pro with connected physical keyboard and trackpad. After all, the BEST interface for a computer with a keyboard and mouse/trackpad IS MacOS, and Apple owns it. Why not use it?
In a future version of iPadOS, when this Magic Keyboard/Trackpad is attached, the iPad Pro becomes a Mac. It switches to the familiar Mac interface. To the user, it looks and feels like a MacBook. User has option to remain in iPad’s interface with current somewhat kludgy behavior (touch-based interaction plus the “dot” cursor for trackpad).
Any compatible Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad (or mouse) can also be used in same way with iPad Pro. LATER, using future iPadOS as a proven base (plus mature third-party support), actual Macs running on a future A-chip (maybe A15) will be released, starting with a model called simply “MacBook” (currently absent in line-up), ultra-light with 12-inch screen. Its OS will be iPadOS without the iPad-specific functionality (because no touchscreen). A Mac mini that’s also an Apple TV will follow.
Intel Macs will continue to co-exist indefinitely for “pro” users, running a parallel MacOS. To the user, every Mac will just be a Mac, in the same way that PowerPC Macs and Intel Macs had the same look and feel with Mac OS X Tiger and Leopard.
The “floating” stand and keyboard are so attractive that I am tempted to buy a new iPad Pro so I can use it.