Hands-on videos: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now available to order on apple.com and begins arriving to customers next week. It brings a whole new level of versatility and capability to iPad Pro, and is the best way to experience the new trackpad support introduced in iPadOS 13.4.

Apple’s new keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the beautiful Multi-Touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable design features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience, whether working on a lap or on a desk. The click-anywhere trackpad of Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for fluid navigation, easy cursor control, and precise adjustments. With USB-C pass-through charging, Magic Keyboard keeps the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories, including external drives and displays. And for added security, when Magic Keyboard is attached and closed, the iPad Pro microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised.

Apple’s new keyboard takes full advantage of the distinct experience of iPadOS. As users move their finger across the built-in trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever having to lift their hand. Trackpad support in iPadOS is designed to work great with apps customers use every day. Writing and editing text is effortless in Pages and Notes, working with multiple objects in Keynote is easier than ever before, and the added levels of precision make building and organizing even the largest spreadsheets in Numbers more simple.

The keyboard is designed to work with the new iPad Pro, and is also compatible with the previous generation iPad Pro models. Magic Keyboard, along with Apple Pencil, are the perfect pro accessories for the most advanced iPad Pro ever with fast and powerful performance, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner, pro cameras, pro performance and pro audio enabling pro workflows that push the limits of what iPad can do.

The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online, as noted by MacRumors.















MacDailyNews Note: The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US. The Magic Keyboard will begin arriving to customers this week and will be available in select Apple Stores and also through select Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary).

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is $299 or the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.