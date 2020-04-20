12.9-inch iPad Pro plus Magic Keyboard weight is more than 13-inch MacBook Air

As Apple’s new scissor-switch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro gets into customers hands, the remaining questions around the accessory, including weight, are being now resolved.

Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the beautiful Multi-Touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable design features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience, whether working on a lap or on a desk. The click-anywhere trackpad of Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for fluid navigation, easy cursor control, and precise adjustments. With USB-C pass-through charging, Magic Keyboard keeps the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories, including external drives and displays. And for added security, when Magic Keyboard is attached and closed, the iPad Pro microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised.

Magic Keyboard takes full advantage of the distinct experience of iPadOS. As users move their finger across the built-in trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever having to lift their hand.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

One of the big questions about the product was how much does it weigh, as Apple declined to reveal weight information earlier. People expected it to be heavy, and it is. A MacRumors reader weighed theirs, and it comes in at 710 grams. This is heavier than the 641 grams of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on its own. Combined, the weight of the iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard is more than the MacBook Air, and close to 13-inch MacBook Pro territory.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote about rumors of “precise mouse cursor and trackpad support coming to iPad” earlier this year: “For those who wanted a MacBook, but mistakenly bought an iPad.”