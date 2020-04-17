Dow rockets on hope for coronavirus treatment touted by President Trump

Giving investors some hope there could be a coronavirus treatment solution that helps the country, and world, reopen faster from the widespread shutdowns that severely impacted the global economy, a report said the Gilead Sciences drug remdesivir has shown some effectiveness in treating the coronavirus. Stocks surged and the Dow rocketed nearly 700 points.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 697 points, or 3%. The S&P 500 traded 2.7% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%… Friday’s gain put the S&P 500 on track for its first back-to-back weekly gains since early February… Gilead shares jumped more than 7% after STAT news reported that a Chicago hospital treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir in a trial were recovering rapidly from severe symptoms. The publication cited a video it obtained where the trial results were discussed.
“An effective treatment is a huge deal and would create a path to open the economy and resume normal ‘social activities’ way sooner than a vaccine,” said Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. “A treatment is safer and more scalable because it is only given to people who need to be treated.”
The stock market has rallied since March 23 as new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and globally showed signs of plateauing. President Donald Trump said Thursday that “our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak… is behind us.”
President Donald Trump called the drug remdesivir “promising” on March 18, 2020. It was originally created as a potential treatment for the Ebola and Marburg viruses. Trump has touted remdesivir and malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as “very exciting.” Both drugs are in clinical trials examining their effectiveness in treating the coronavirus. Remdesivir has shown some promise in treating both MERS and SARS, which are also caused by coronaviruses. Some medical professionals in the U.S., China and other parts of the world have been using both remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine in hopes that the drug can reduce the duration of COVID-19 the infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2).
A Chicago hospital treating severe Covid-19 patients with Gilead Sciences’ antiviral medicine remdesivir in a closely watched clinical trial is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week, STAT has learned.
The University of Chicago Medicine recruited 125 people with Covid-19 into Gilead’s two Phase 3 clinical trials. Of those people, 113 had severe disease. All the patients have been treated with daily infusions of remdesivir.
Slawomir Michalak, a 57-year-old factory worker from a suburb west of Chicago, was among the participants in the Chicago study. His fever had spiked to 104 and he was struggling to breath. At the hospital, he was given supplemental oxygen. He also agreed to participate in Gilead’s severe Covid-19 clinical trial.
His first infusion of remdesivir was on Saturday, April 4. “My fever dropped almost immediately and I started to feel better,” he said. By his second dose on Sunday, Michalak said he was being weaned off oxygen. He received two more daily infusions of remdesivir and recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, April 7.
“Remdesivir was a miracle,” he said.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully the trials prove remdesivir’s efficacy for COVID-19 treatment as we certainly need as many effective treatments as possible while the world await a vaccine!
See also: Antiviral remdesivir prevents disease progression in monkeys with COVID-19 — National Institutes of Health (NIH), April 17, 2020
Earlier this year, President Trump moved the FDA to fast-track trials of remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine.
Today, I want to share with you exciting progress that the FDA is making with the private sector as we slash red tape like nobody has ever done it before.…
There are promising therapies produced by Gilead, and that’s remdesivir. That’s a drug used for other purposes that’s been out and has had very good results for other purposes, but it seems to have a very good result, having to do with this virus. And that drug also has been approved or very close to approved, in that case, by the FDA…
So you have remdesivir and you have chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. And I think it’s going to be very exciting. I think it could be a game changer and maybe not. And maybe not. But I think it could be, based on what I see, it could be a game changer. Very powerful. They’re very powerful.
So I want every American to know that we’re doing everything we can. And these actions are important next steps.
We believe these therapeutics and others under evaluation right now will be able to provide relief to many Americans. We really hope that’s going to be. This could be a tremendous breakthrough. Tremendous breakthrough. And we will work toward a much-needed vaccine in the future, as I said. And what we’re doing with the FDA is so exciting in so many other fields. So many things are happening. It’s a very exciting time for — for medicine.
And we appreciate that the American public has pulled together… the American public has been incredible. — President Trump, March 19, 2020
And that promising news from Gilead about remdesivir? Gilead threw a wet blanket over all the happy, happy, joy, joy news reports intended to inflate the market for a few moments.
Here’s what they said yesterday after all the false hope news stories blared forth:
<< Gilead commented that, “the totality of the data need to be analysed in order to draw any conclusions from the trial,” in a statement to Reuters. A statement from the University of Chicago Medicine said that “drawing any conclusions at this point is premature and scientifically unsound.” >>
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/17/gilead-drug-remdesivir-investors-should-be-cautious-analysts-says.html
