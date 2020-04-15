Apple CEO Cook joins President Trump’s committee on reopening American economy

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s enlisting advisers from nearly all sectors of American commerce, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, members of the medical field, elected officials, economists, scholars, tech executives, and others to help shape his plans to reopen an economy deeply damaged by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Associated Press:

The panel of advisers, whom Trump said he will consult by phone, will operate separately from the White House task force that’s leading the administration’s public health strategy to contain and mitigate the pandemic, though there is expected to be some overlap.

The panel, which the White House has dubbed the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, includes more than 50 executives and leaders from agricultural, defense and financial service industries, as well as leaders from unions, professional sports, think tanks and more.

The list of executives includes Apple’s Tim Cook, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, all individuals with whom Trump has long-standing relationships. Trump also named some individuals who have been critical of him in the past, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

Trump added that he would likely announce on Wednesday the names of elected officials, including governors and members of Congress, whom he would also consult… Trump said he would also consult with union leaders including the International Union of Operating Engineers president James Callahan, North America’s Building Trade Unions president Sean McGarvey, International Brotherhood of Teamsters president James Hoffa, and [AFL-CIO President Richard] Trumka.