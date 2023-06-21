These are the most popular Mac models in 2023

Apple’s MacBooks remain the primary driver of its computer sales, according to a new report from CIRP. The research firm found that MacBook Air and MacBook Pro made up 77% of the company’s computer sales in the 12 months ending March 2023. This is an increase of 3% from last fall.

The report also found that the most popular Mac is the MacBook Air, which accounted for 46% of sales. The MacBook Pro was the second most popular Mac, with 29% of sales. The desktop models, including the iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro, accounted for the remaining 23% of sales.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

CIRP’s results showed 43% of respondents saying they had a MacBook Pro with 34% reporting they had a MacBook Air. CIRP usually conducts its surveys in the US, so it’s possible stateside Apple customers skew toward MacBook Pro making it more popular in this report. But of course, Apple has the full data on Mac sales, so we can take its word that the MacBook Air is the most popular Mac in the big picture. For the rest of CIRP’s results, iMac took 10% of the total, Mac Pro had 9%, Mac mini took 3%, and Mac Studio had 1%.

MacDailyNews Take: With the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air, expect MacBook Air sales to rise in relation to MacBook Pro as customers who were upgrading to MBP mainly (or solely) for the larger display no longer have the impetus to do so.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.