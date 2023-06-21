Apple releases iOS 16.5.1

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.5.1 which provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

iOS 16.5.1 also fixes an issue that prevents charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!

