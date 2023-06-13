Wired reviews Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air: ‘Worth every penny’

Apple this month introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. Tthe 15-inch MacBook Air is available beginning today, Tuesday, June 13th.

Brenda Stolyar for Wired:

Apple brought all the standout features it introduced in last year’s 13-inch model, like the redesigned chassis, Magsafe charging, and 1080p webcam, but threw in a wonderfully large 15.3-inch screen while still keeping the whole package thin and light. The base 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299, and Apple has reduced the price of the 13-inch version to $1,099 (the original M1-powered MacBook Air from 2020 is still available for $999). You can max out this model for a whopping $2,499, but that’s if you want the extra RAM and massive amounts of built-in storage, so it’s not necessary for most. At the base price, this 15-inch screen is worth every penny. Powering this MacBook Air is the same M2 chip as in last year’s Air, with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU… You can upgrade the unified memory and storage all the way up to 24 GB and 2 TB, respectively. It’s plenty powerful for day-to-day tasks, but I recommend upgrading to at least 16 GB of unified memory if that’s within your budget… The 15-inch MacBook Air is the best of both worlds — a larger display in a light and thin chassis.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote of the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air on the day it was unveiled, “Will be a huge hit. As will the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with its new, $100 lower price. Order the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air quickly if you want one without waiting too long.”

