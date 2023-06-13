Apple Retail Stores will be key for the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer

‘Tis Apple Retail Stores that will be key to presenting and selling Apple Vision Pro spatial computers to the world.

Michael Steeber for Tabletops/a>:

For Vision Pro, Apple needs to both familiarize customers with the fit and finish of the device as it did with Apple Watch and convey a totally new sensory experience as it did with AirPods Pro. Additionally, Specialists will need to introduce customers to the concept of spatial computing. Ultimately, the onus of ushering in the era of spatial computing will be on the Specialists and Creatives. The Vision Pro retail experience must be guided from end to end. Apple Stores started as a place to educate, and as technology faded to the background, customers began to intuitively understand their tools and seek out the Apple Store as a product destination. But visionOS is a fundamentally new paradigm that thrusts the role of education front and center once again. These are just some of the many new challenges and opportunities Vision Pro will bring to Apple Stores. The dawn of spatial computing transforms far more than just the way we interact with software. This new category of device will impel Apple to reshape the retail experience around a more immersive, personalized environment. It’s an incredibly exciting moment.

MacDailyNews Take: As Steeber says in his full article, outside of a handful of flagships, nearly every Apple Retail Store will need to make the best use of their existing space to fit in Apple Vision Pro and the ability to demonstrate it to many, many customers.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.