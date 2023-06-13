‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ is being shot in Apple’s 3D Spatial Video format for Apple Vision Pro

ScreenTimes‘ Sigmund Judge reports this week that the live-action Godzilla series currently filming is being shot with 3D cameras in Apple’s Spatial Video for the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple TV+ in January 2022 announced a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The Monsterverse series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (“Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Outcast”), who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (“Hawkeye”), alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Toho Co., Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive story universe of multi-layered experiences centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world that is under siege by a catastrophic new reality — the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with “Godzilla” and continuing with 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever expanding with the latest iteration being a new anime series, “Skull Island.”

Sigmund Judge via Twitter:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters coming to Apple Vision Pro. Based on conversations this week with people familiar with its production, I can confirm that the upcoming @Monsterverse series has been shooting in Apple’s Spatial Video format, unveiled earlier this week during Apple’s opening keynote at #WWDC23… Shoots began last September and we’re in the middle of a writers strike so I wouldn’t expect anything from this project for a while yet.

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent news for Godzilla fans and early adopters of the revolutionary Apple Vision Pro!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.