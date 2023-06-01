Apple plans to expand and revitalize its retail stores worldwide, push deep into China

Apple plans to expand and revitalize its worldwide chain of retail stores, pushing deeper into China and other parts of Asia while revitalizing established locations in America and Europe.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Through 2027, the iPhone maker is discussing opening 15 new stores across the Asia-Pacific region, five locations in Europe and the Middle East, and four additional outlets in the US and Canada, according to people with knowledge of the deliberations. The company is also aiming for six revamped or relocated stores in Asia, nine in Europe and 13 in North America, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. In total, the company is proposing 53 new, relocated or remodeled stores over the next four years.

Apple looks to bring fresh luster to its 22-year-old retail operation, which is one of the world’s most venerated chains but also has contended with pandemic woes, customer service problems and labor unrest in recent years. The idea is to build Apple’s brand in growth markets, such as India, while also giving consumers in the US and Europe a better experience…

Apple currently has more than 520 stores in 26 countries, with roughly half of them located in the US. The chain is famously lucrative on a square-footage basis, but the stores are often more about building Apple’s brand than selling goods. The company gets most of its revenue from other channels, including its e-commerce site. Still, the brick-and-mortar locations serve as a key place for customers to buy products on release days, get technical support and take classes.