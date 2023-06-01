Apple denies Russia’s iPhone surveillance claims

Apple on Thursday denied claims made by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with the U.S. National Security Agency to surveil Russian iPhone users.

In a statement to media, the company said it has “never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier, if anything screams “ironclad trust,” it’s Russian government information.

See also: Apple halts all product sales in Russia – March 1, 2022

Last July, Apple introduced a groundbreaking security capability – Lockdown Mode – that offers specialized additional protection to users who may be at risk of highly targeted cyberattacks from private companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware. Apple also provded details of its $10 million grant to bolster research exposing such threats.

Lockdown Mode is an optional, extreme protection that’s designed for the very few individuals who, because of who they are or what they do, might be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats. Most people are never targeted by attacks of this nature.

When Lockdown Mode is enabled, your device won’t function like it typically does. To reduce the attack surface that potentially could be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware, certain apps, websites, and features are strictly limited for security and some experiences might not be available at all.

Lockdown Mode is available in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.

More info here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.