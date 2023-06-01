Apple to obsolete the original 12-inch MacBook on June 30th

Apple plans to add the original 12-inch MacBook to its obsolete products list on June 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Introduced in March 2015, the 12-inch MacBook featured a thin and light design that weighed just two pounds, and it was also Apple’s first fanless notebook. Pricing started at $1,299, with the original model’s standard specs including a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core M processor, integrated Intel graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Apple last updated the 12-inch MacBook in June 2017, and it was discontinued in July 2019.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s list of Vintage and Obsolete products is here.

