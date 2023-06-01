Apple reveals July ‘Friday Night Baseball’ schedule on Apple TV+

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the July 2023 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule, available to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

“‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+ continues to bring fans closer to the game they love each week,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to the second half of the regular season and presenting more marquee games for Apple TV+ subscribers each week.”

“Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+ are called each week by Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Brian Gorman and Dale Scott — both former MLB umpires — join to break down rules and calls. Game assignments for announcers will be shared on a weekly basis.

Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos continue to handle “Friday Night Baseball” studio show hosting duties, with former MLB players Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce serving as analysts alongside baseball journalist Russell Dorsey.

Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy additional content, including the MLB Big Inning whip-around show featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight, and a full slate of MLB-related content, including Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Fans can also access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including “Friday Night Baseball” condensed game recaps after the completion of the live broadcasts each week, classic games, highlights and interviews, and more.

July 2023 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, July 7

• Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET

• Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays – 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 14

• Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET

• San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 21

• St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs – 2 p.m. ET

• San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers – 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 28

• Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox – 7 p.m. ET

• Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

MacDailyNews Note: Each Friday, games are available only on Apple TV+ to Apple TV+ subscribers throughout the regular season. Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 25 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. Apple TV+ is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new Apple device can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. Fans can find step-by-step instructions on how to watch “Friday Night Baseball” at support.apple.com.

