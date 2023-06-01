Apple stock nears new all-time high

Apple stock has jumped 38% so far year on solid earnings, after reporting stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 iPhone sales in early May, and is now nearing a new all-time high.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

The stock is up 1% in Thursday trading to $179.05, which would be its highest close since January 2022, and within striking distance of the all-time high of $182.01, also set that month.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, begins on June 5. The tech giant typically announces its upcoming products at the gatherings, and investors will be keen to hear launches and business updates.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Barron’s that he thinks investors mostly want to hear about the company’s future in artificial intelligence, and any update on that could drive Apple stock higher.

“Any mention and blueprint outline of a broader AI strategy for Apple could be a potential game-changer,” Ives said. He rates Apple stock at Outperform, and his price target of $205 already projects shares setting a new record.