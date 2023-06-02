Early adopters may not be able to resist Apple’s $3,000 ‘Reality One’ XR headset

The long-awaited, oft-rumored Apple “Reality One” VR/AR (XR) headset is reportedly going to be revealed on June 5th during Apple’s WWDC keynote. Early adopters may not be able to resist, even at a wildly reported retail price of $3,000.

Andy Boxall for DigitalTrends:

I’ve got a terrible feeling I’m not going to be able to resist it. Why? Because Apple makes great products, I’m sure it’s going to be presented exceptionally well, and I’m doubly sure I’m exactly the person it’ll be targeting. It’s not a good combination, and I worry the only thing that’s going to stop me from potentially handing over $3,000 for one is for Apple not to announce it at all. If any brand can make augmented reality, mixed reality, the metaverse, virtual reality, or whatever it’ll call the environment used by the Reality Pro headset understandable and tempting enough that the everyday person can see the benefits, it’s Apple. And if any person is ready, open, and willing enough to be sold on a brand new AR headset that’ll see my sci-fi fantasies come true, it’s me… I’m at the point where if there was a preorder button on Apple’s website today, I’d probably press it.

MacDailyNews Take: Andy is certainly well-primed.

One thing to consider: The original iPad was widely rumored to cost upwards of $1,000 at launch. Instead, the original iPad started just $499.

Apple seeded a much higher price into the rumor mill ahead of iPad in order to raise the bar and then delivered a “breakthrough price” at launch.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.