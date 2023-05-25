Apple preps its biggest-ever Cannes Lions advertising festival presence

At this year’s prestigious Cannes Lions advertising festival on the south Riviera which starts June 19th, Apple is planning to make its presence known.

Lara O’Reilly and Claire Atkinson for Business Insider:

[Apple] has rented a space at the top of the iconic Carlton hotel, situated on the busy Croisette promenade, according to multiple advertising industry sources. There, Apple execs will host meetings, lunches, and drinks events. It’s also planning a week of programming, with panel topics expected to include sports on Apple TV+, Apple News, apps, and the broadening Apple advertising offering, those sources said. Apple execs have presented on the main stage at Cannes before to discuss Apple’s perspective as a marketer. But its increased presence this year comes at a time when the stakes for Apple as an ad seller have never been higher. The company is expected to ramp up its advertising revenue as it looks to expand its services businesses — which brought in $21 billion in the first three months of the year. It has already invested heavily toward creating a robust ad sales business. As Insider previously reported, Apple is currently building a demand-side platform, software that would allow advertisers to purchase ads across a range of its ads and services using automation. It also began selling ads and sponsorship packages within its exclusive broadcasts of Major League Soccer this year.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple is a bit more generous with providing metrics to advertisers than they have been with past efforts – while, importantly, preserving their commitment to user privacy – its advertising business can be successful.

Apple is expected to extend advertising within more of its services — such as its Apple Maps and Apple TV apps. We believe that an Apple TV+ ad-supported tier is also in the works.

Hearing from a little birdie that Apple is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform. pic.twitter.com/tfbt7JyMLs — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) August 4, 2022

