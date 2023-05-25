Apple rumored to increase prices for iPhone 15 Pro over 14 Pro models

Pricing rumors are circulating ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro launch later this year. Apple is said to be planning to increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in part, as a way to further differentiate from the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

According to a sketchy and unverified report on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro series as a way to further widen the gap between these models and the iPhone 15 Plus. Meanwhile, industry analyst Jeff Pu has also predicted a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in a report sent to investors. No further details on potential prices are provided in these reports. Ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro launch, sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo predicted price increases of about $100 across the board… [W]hile we may have escaped price increases with the iPhone 14 lineup, I don’t expect us to do it again this year… Interestingly, recent rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not see any price increases… In fact, there’s even been one report from a source with a decent track record claiming that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be cheaper than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

MacDailyNews Take: However belatedly, Apple is smart to better differentiate the iPhone Pro models over the base models, including a more pronounced pricing spread.

Apple should have been doing this prior, but it’s good to see some additional differentiation between entry-level and “Pro” iPhone which will, of course, tilt more buyers to iPhone Pro models, increasing Apple’s iPhone ASP. The expected removal of the inelegant kludge (notch) in favor of a more refined pill and hole punch design exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also help differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro iPhones later this year, moving the mix toward higher-end iPhones. – MacDailyNews, July 6, 2022

