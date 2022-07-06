From now on, only ‘Pro’ iPhone models will get Apple’s most powerful chips

According to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to reserve its latest A16 Bionic SoC exclusive to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, a differentiation/bifurcation strategy that will be carried forward in all future iPhone releases.

Ming-Chi Kuo for Medium:

The latest A16 processor will be exclusive to two iPhone 14 Pro/high-end models, significantly boosting the shipment proportion of new iPhone high-end models in 2H22 to 55-60% (vs. 40–50% in the past). The marked increase in the shipment proportion of iPhone 14 high-end models benefits the major high-end component suppliers of the rear camera, including Sony (CIS), Largan (lens), Alps (VCM/OIS), and LG Innotek (CCM). The latest processor chip will be exclusive to iPhone high-end models in the future, so a high shipment proportion of iPhone high-end models will be the norm, favoring high-end camera component suppliers.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple should have been doing this prior, but it’s good to see some additional differentiation between entry-level and “Pro” iPhone which will, of course, tilt more buyers to iPhone Pro models, increasing Apple’s iPhone ASP. The expected removal of the inelegant kludge (notch) in favor of a more refined pill and hole punch design exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also help differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro iPhones later this year, moving the mix toward higher-end iPhones.

