Warren Buffett’s secret portfolio has 56.6% of its assets invested in Apple

Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway have a “secret portfolio” with $6.3 billion in assets under management via specialized investment services firm New England Asset Management (NEAM). You won’t find these holdings listed in a Berkshire Hathaway 13F annual filing. NEAM’s largest holding is Apple, comprising 56.6% of the firm’s invested assets.

Sean Williams for The Motley Fool:

New England Asset Management’s largest holding, Apple, also happens to be the biggest holding of Berkshire Hathaway. But whereas Apple accounted for 39.4% of Berkshire’s invested assets, as of this past weekend, it comprised an even beefier 56.6% of NEAM’s invested assets, as of March 31, 2022.

Apple is a company that’s consistently checked all the appropriate boxes for Warren Buffett — and apparently other money managers. It has an extremely loyal customer base, it’s one of the most recognized brands in the world, and its innovation has propelled its revenue and earnings to an all-time high…

No discussion of Apple is complete without mentioning its mammoth capital return program. Since introducing share buybacks in 2013, Apple has gobbled up nearly $500 billion worth of its own common stock. It also returns close to $14.9 billion annually to shareholders as a dividend.