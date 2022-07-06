CNET: Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’ is a ‘sci-fi masterpiece’

Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” is the critically acclaimed drama series from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats America to the moon.

Erin Carson for CNET:

More people need to watch this sci-fi masterpiece on Apple TV Plus. For All Mankind‘s alternative version of the space race is some of the best drama on television. In a way, it’s hard to explain why For All Mankind gels as effectively as it does. At a time when prestige is nearly a requirement for any new drama, it’s easy to get lost in a sea of shows that at least look like they’re good. For All Mankind might not necessarily be perfect, but it elicits a general feeling of authenticity. Everything that unfolds feels entirely plausible, you get the sense the characters really have been living their lives in that universe since the 60s. As season three heads toward Mars, For All Mankind remains worth the journey.

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi, who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t yet started For All Mankind or you gave up on it early in season one, fire it up on Apple TV+ – it’s well worth watching!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.