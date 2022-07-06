Apple releases firmware update for Apple TV Siri Remote 2

Apple on Tuesday released new firmware for the Apple TV Siri Remote, updating the software from version 9M6772 to 10M1103. The software is for the redesigned second generation Siri Remote released in May 2021.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There is no word on what’s new with the ‌Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote, but it likely includes minor bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple regularly provides firmware updates for its hardware products, though the company does not typically provide details on what’s been refreshed.

MacDailyNews Note: The firmware update is automatically installed over the air via its connected ‌Apple TV‌. To check the firmware version on your Siri Remote(s) select the Siri Remote in Settings → Remotes and Devices → Remote.

