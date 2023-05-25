Secret Zurich lab may be key to development of Apple Car, Apple Headset, and more

Macprime has been researching Apple’s efforts in Zurich, Switzerland for over four years, meticulously following Apple’s recruitment efforts and speaking with people involved. They’ve found that Apple is working on a wide range of projects in Zurich — machine learning, artificial intelligence, and much more — and it can be expected that there will be a lot of Switzerland in Apple’s widely expected mixed-reality headset.

Stefan Rechsteiner for Macprime (German to English via machine translation):

The major topic fields to which Apple is dedicated in Zurich are computer vision, machine learning (ML), robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI). The Zurich laboratory is understood in particular as an “interface between modern ML, robotics and data science” to promote artificial intelligences that will drive the “next generation of Apple products.”

The Zurich Vision Lab is an Apple center for Machine Learning and Computer Vision Research and Development. This laboratory accounts for a large part of Apple’s local research and development activities.

This includes various teams from the field of System Intelligent and Machine Learning, SIML for short. For example, branches of Apple’s “Human and Object Understanding” group, or “HOUr” for short, or the “Scene Understanding” team (“SUN”) are also in Zurich.

Above all, Apple’s ominous “Special Projects Group” in Zurich is omnipresent. All kinds of projects that are outside the classic Apple product families are generally attributed to this entity. This also includes future products such as the Apple car or Apple’s speculated headset, which are to be developed in this department. Many of Apple’s research efforts are also located in this area – including work on autonomous systems.