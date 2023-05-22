Apple reportedly filed for ‘xrProOS’ trademark via shell company

Just weeks away from its prerecorded WWDC 2023 keynote address on June 5th, it appears that Apple has secretly applied for “xrProOS”‘ and other trademarks related to its widely expected mixed-reality headset.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Delaware-based shell company “Deep Dive LLC” submitted a trademark application for “xrProOS” stylized in Apple’s SF Pro font on May 18 in Argentina, Turkey, and the Phillippines, according to online records. The same company applied for an “xrOS” trademark in SF Pro in New Zealand earlier this month, and it is very likely that Apple is behind both filings as the company moves early to protect its headset-related intellectual property. Deep Dive LLC also applied for xrProOS in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK on May 18, but without SF Pro styling. The company first applied for the trademark in Jamaica on April 27, according to the records. Jamaica is often where Apple first applies for trademarks related to future products, as the country lacks a searchable online trademark database, helping the company to maintain secrecy. This is the first time that the xrProOS name has been reported, and it’s unclear how Apple plans to use the name, if at all. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple’s headset operating system will be named xrOS, so it remains to be seen how the xrProOS name might fit into Apple’s plans.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s next revolution looms!

Apple has the custom silicon. Apple has the installed base. Apple has the ecosystem. Apple has the services. Apple will have the profitable portion of the mixed-reality headset market. And then, a few years later, Apple will take the profitable portion of the smartglasses (AR) market, too.

And some people will slap their foreheads and lament, “I could’ve bought Apple shares under $140!” – MacDailyNews, May 24, 2022

Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

