Apple Fellow Phil Schiller responsible for launch of Apple’s mixed-reality headset

In August 2020, Apple announced that its longtime senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, would become an Apple Fellow, continuing his marketing career that began at Apple in 1987. In this role, which reports to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Schiller continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events. In fact, he’s the man responsible for the launch of Apple’s first major new product in years, it’s long-expected mixed-reality headset.

As Schiller became an Apple Fellow, Greg (Joz) Joswiak was promoted to Apple’s executive team as senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Joswiak is the company’s marketing chief and one of the biggest proponents of the headset on Apple’s executive team. The company is counting on him to sell consumers on why they’ll need a $3,000 device powered by nascent technology. He’s unlikely to use the same approach as Meta Platforms Inc., which markets its headsets by touting the metaverse. Joz, as he’s known within Apple, has said he’ll “never use” that term. So don’t expect such a mention on stage next month. Phil Schiller: Joswiak’s longtime boss isn’t as involved in future product development as he once was, but he’s responsible for Apple’s launch event for the device. It will be the very first time the world actually sees this long-discussed product, so the stakes are high. Schiller, known to have a VR car racing rig at home, pushed for the device to have a strong gaming component, particularly via third-party apps, an area he oversees.

MacDailyNews Take: All hands on deck for this one (see Gurman’s full article), including Schiller, the marketing honcho who oversaw the launches of the iMac, Mac OS X, iPod, iTunes Music Store, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more.

